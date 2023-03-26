Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

