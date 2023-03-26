Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $223.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $283.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

