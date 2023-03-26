Marion Wealth Management Acquires 158 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

