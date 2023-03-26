Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 188,299 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,299 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.