Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 188,299 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,299 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
PFFD stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.