Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $128.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

