Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

