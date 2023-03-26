Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

