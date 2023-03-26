Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 582.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

