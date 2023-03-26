Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.