Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

