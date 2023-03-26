Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

