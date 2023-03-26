SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

