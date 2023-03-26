1,244 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $73.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.