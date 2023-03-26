1,244 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CVS opened at $73.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
