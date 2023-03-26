Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

