Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

