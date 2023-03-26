Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.