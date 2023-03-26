1,175 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Insider Activity

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.