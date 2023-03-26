1,468 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

