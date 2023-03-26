Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,220,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 379,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

