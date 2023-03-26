Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

