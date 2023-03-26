Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 303.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Tesla by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $190.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

