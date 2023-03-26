VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up about 1.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

