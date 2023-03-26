Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 33,639 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.