Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,638 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
