Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 43,719 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

