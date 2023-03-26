Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

