iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

