Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

