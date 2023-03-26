Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Applied Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 3.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 93,639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 215,370 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

