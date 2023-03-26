Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 856.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

