Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.