Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $60,211,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $183.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average of $178.25. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $249.32.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

