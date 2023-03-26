Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,407 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

