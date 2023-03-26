iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.