Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Boosted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 7.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

