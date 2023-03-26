Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 3,586 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,796 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.