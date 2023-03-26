Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 49,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,976,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

