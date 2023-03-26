Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $442,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

