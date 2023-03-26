Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 18,381 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

TRV stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

