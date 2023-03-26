Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of HES opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

