Request Price Reaches $0.0958 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Request has a market capitalization of $95.80 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00201054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,744.15 or 1.00000273 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

