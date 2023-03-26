Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $137,046.75 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

