Fetch.ai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.37 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $302.83 million and $35.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00061436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017855 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.