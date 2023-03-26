Fetch.ai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.37 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $302.83 million and $35.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00061436 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040761 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007034 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017855 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
