Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $41.30 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $41.30 or 0.00148867 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $795.35 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,257,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,257,025 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

