Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $54,715.03 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

