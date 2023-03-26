Neutrino USD Price Up 7.8% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 67.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $79,886.14 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00335059 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,255.19 or 0.26208059 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010236 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

