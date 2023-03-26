Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $12.44 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.44 billion and $219.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.93 or 0.06395297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,023,903 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

