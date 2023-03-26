Applied Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

