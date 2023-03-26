Applied Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,979,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,347,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 330,610 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $323.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

