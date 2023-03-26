Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,106,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

